IoT failures could be swaying consumer opinion

Every second consumer in the world now uses an Internet of Things (IoT) device one way or another, and out of those – two thirds (64 per cent) are encountering performance issues.

This is according to a new report by Dynatrace, which argues that companies deploying IoT solutions need to focus on two things: 1) the escalating complexity of IoT solutions; and 2) building well-planned IoT monitoring and performance strategies.

The report, based on a poll of 10,000 consumers, says they experience 1.5 digital performance problems daily, and 62 per cent of people believe the amount of these troubles will increase, as IoT adoption increases, as well.

All of this is making the general public more wary of IoT solutions – 85 per cent fear their connected cars will malfunction, and 72 per cent are afraid of a crash with possible fatal outcomes, due to IoT malfunctions. That being said, 84 per cent said they wouldn't drive a self-driving car.

People are also afraid of being locked out of their car, and some worry about issues with smart traffic lights.

“The delivery chain behind every connected device is extremely complex,” said Dave Anderson, digital performance expert.

“Businesses are already struggling with cloud complexity, but IoT magnifies this a thousand times with sensors, masses of new data and dynamic containerized workloads.”

“Consumers are already reporting problems with everything from medical applications, smart meters, car door locks and virtual personal assistants, to smart thermostats and fridges. Their patience is at an all-time low and they simply won’t tolerate a poor experience. Yet, we haven’t even seen the era of IoT take off to its full potential – it’s just getting started. The imperative is on companies to find ways to process, analyse and manage the IoT delivery chain holistically, and with deep insight, so they know exactly what’s happening and where issues are arising in real time. This is not an easy task.”

You can find the full report on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/everything possible