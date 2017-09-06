IoT is forcing companies to get more storage

IoT devices are generating huge amounts of data, and it’s leaving a mark across the enterprise IT industry.

That's according to a new report by analyst firm 451 Research, whose The Voice of the Enterprise: IoT – Workloads and Key Projects report says a third of organisations is planning on increasing their storage capacity. Three in ten (30 per cent) will increase network edge equipment, while almost the same number (29.4 per cent) plans on increasing server infrastructure. And finally, off-premises cloud infrastructure will also be getting a boost in 27.2 per cent of the companies surveyed, all in the next 12 months.

Spending on IoT remains ‘solid’, 451 Research says, with two thirds of respondents planning on increasing their spend within the next 12 months. Just 2.7 per cent are planning on decreasing their spending.

“Companies are processing IoT workloads at the edge today to improve security, process real-time operational action triggers, and reduce IoT data storage and transport requirements,” said Rich Karpinski, research director for the report.

“While some enterprises say that in the future they will do more analytics – including heavy data processing and analysis driven by big data or AI – at the network edge, for now that deeper analysis is happening in company-owned datacenters or in the public cloud.”

Despite these improvements, finding skilled workers remains challenging, with almost half of respondents saying they are faced with a skills shortage. Data analytics, security and virtualisation are most in-demand.

Shutterstock/Bakhtiar Zein