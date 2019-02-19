IoT is ready to go fully mainstream

IoT technology is now fully mainstream, and those businesses that employ it are reaping the benefits, new research has declared.

Surveying 1,758 businesses worldwide, Vodafone’s latest IoT Barometer report says that more than a third now use IoT. Out of that number, almost three quarters have moved beyond pilot stage, and almost all (95 per cent) are reaping the rewards.

Even though use cases are all over the spectrum, all these businesses have one thing in common – IoT is leaving quite the mark. For the majority, it has ‘completely disrupted’ their industry.

The report also says that there are different levels to the adoption of IoT – five to be exact. The Americas is the most advanced region, with two thirds of adopters falling into the top two levels. This is important as the most advanced companies are also seeing the greatest RoI from their IoT efforts.

“IoT is central to business success in an increasingly digitised world, with 72 per cent of adopters saying digital transformation is impossible without it,” commented Stefano Gastaut, CEO IoT, Vodafone Business.

“The good news is that IoT platforms make the technology easier to deploy for businesses of all sizes and NB-IoT and 5G will improve services and potential. In this climate, companies need to be considering not if but how they will implement IoT, and they must also be fully committed to the technology to realise the strongest benefit.”

5G will play a major role in the further adoption of IoT, as more than half plan on utilizing new mobile internet offerings.

Image Credit: Chesky / Shutterstock