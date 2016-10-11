IoT requires public key infrastructures to be future-proof

Businesses all over the globe are increasingly relying on public key infrastructures (PKI), according to a new research paper by Thales and Ponemon Institute. The report, based on a survey of more than 5,000 businesses and IT managers in the US, UK, Germany, France, Australia, Japan, Brazil, the Russian Federation, Mexico, India, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, says 62 per cent of businesses consider cloud-based services a very important trend that drives the deployment of applications using PKI.

Currently, on average, PKIs support eight different applications within a business, up one from last year. The US is leading the charge, where the number of apps rose by three in the last 12 months. For more than half of respondents (58 per cent) the biggest challenge is the fact that the current PKIs won't be able to support new applications. Another reason for worry is the fact that the majority of respondents don’t have techniques to revoke certificates. More businesses are using hardware security modules (HSM) to secure PKIs.

“The top places where HSMs are deployed to secure PKIs are for the most critical root and issuing certificate authority (CA) private keys (CAs) together with offline and online root certificate authorities,” the company said in a press release announcing the report.

“As organisations digitally transform their business, they are increasingly relying on cloud-based services and applications, as well as experiencing an explosion in IoT connected devices,” says Dr. Larry Ponemon, chairman and founder of The Ponemon Institute.

“This rapidly escalating burden of data sharing and device authentication is set to apply an unprecedented level of pressure onto existing PKIs, which now are considered part of the core IT backbone, resulting in a huge challenge for security professionals to create trusted environments. In short, as organisations continue to move to the cloud it is hugely important that PKIs are future proofed – sooner rather than later.”

