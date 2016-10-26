IoT security: Gone in 180 seconds

Do you know how much time it takes for an experienced hacker to hack one of the seven common enterprise IoT devices? Less than three minutes. Yep, gone in 180 seconds. ForeScout Technologies just released its latest report on the state of IoT (Internet of Things) security, called “IoT Enterprise Risk Report”, where it details the biggest issues and offers a few solutions for the problem.

The devices can be hacked in less than three minutes, but it can take days, weeks even, to remedy the problem. Once inside, hackers can use the devices to launch botnet DDoS attacks. If you thought today’s DDoS attacks were powerful, wait until a few million IoT devices join in on the action.

The report also says that through jamming and spoofing techniques, hackers can access smart enterprise security systems and control motion sensors, locks and various surveillance equipment. They can also evade authentication and snoop in, or record, calls.

But perhaps the worst of all – they can force critical rooms, such as server rooms, to overheat and cause real physical damage.

“IoT is here to stay, but the proliferation and ubiquity of these devices in the enterprise is creating a much larger attack surface — one which offers easily accessible entry points for hackers,” said Michael DeCesare, president and CEO, ForeScout Technologies, Inc.

“The solution starts with real-time, continuous visibility and control of devices the instant they connect — you cannot secure what you cannot see.” The full report can be found on this link.

Shutterstock/Bakhtiar Zein