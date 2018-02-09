IoT tech most likely to disrupt IT risk management

The five biggest IT threats for businesses are malware infections, security breaches, compliance violations and regulatory actions, and account phishing and executives spoofs.

A global survey by MetricStream polling more than 120 enterprises in 20 industries found that nearly half (44 per cent) of large enterprises are saying that the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, have the most potential when it comes to disrupting IT risk management programs over the next three years.

European, US, and Canadian respondents are saying that compliance with government regulations is a top area for improvement in their IT risk management programmes, for the next 18 months.

“Guarding against the next Equifax-style cyber-attack will require enterprises to have holistic, agile IT risk management programmes,” said French Caldwell, chief evangelist, MetricStream. “An IT GRC software solution can really add value by automating workflows, and providing timely risk intelligence to guide decisions. However, it’s just one piece of the pie. Policies, training programmes, and information governance frameworks are all equally important. Together, they lay the foundation for a resilient and secure enterprise.”

You can find the full report, entitled Moving Up the IT Risk Management Maturity Curve: An In-Depth Look at How Enterprises Are Managing and Mitigating Their IT Risks, on this link.

Image Credit: Chesky / Shutterstock