There's no stopping the Internet of Things

The huge growth of the Internet of Things shows no signs of slowing down in the next few years, new research has claimed.

A report released today by Pew Research Center and Elon University’s Imagining the Internet Center has found that 85 per cent of people believe that the world is set to become a more connected place than ever before.

The research itself was inspired by the ever-growing number of cyber attacks like the most recent WannaCry one. More than 1,200 experts were asked questions regarding IoT and the future of the human race, and 15 per cent believe more people will choose to go offline in the future.

“Participants in this canvassing said a variety of forces will propel more connectivity over the next decade that manifests in things like cars, medical devices, public infrastructure and home ‘smart’ systems,” said Lee Rainie, co-author and director of Pew Research Center’s internet, technology and science research.

“They argue that humans crave connection; that the IoT will bring advantages that are useful; that people’s desire for convenience will usually prevail over their concerns about risk and these factors will make it difficult – if not impossible – for people to opt out of a highly connected life. At the same time, a small share of the experts predicted that significant numbers will withdraw to at least some degree from connected life due to possible risks that will arise as the IoT rolls out.”

There are a couple of general conclusions:

People crave connections and convenience

It's nearly impossible to unplug now, by 2026 it will be even harder

More people will be connected and more will withdraw or refuse to participate

Human ingenuity and risk-mitigation strategies will make the Internet of Things safer

Risk is part of life

The dangers are real

The full report can be found on this link .

Image Credit: Melpomene / Shutterstock