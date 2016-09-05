Ireland readies appeal against Apple's $14.5 billion EU tax bill

When the European Commission said it believed Apple should pay €13 billion (around $14.5 billion) after enjoying "illegal tax benefits", it wasn't just Tim Cook who was unhappy.

The Commission said that the Irish Government had "artificially lowered" Apple's tax bill, and ministers are not happy with the accusation. After meeting to discuss the matter, ministers are now ready to appeal against the ruling.

After Apple said it planned to appeal against the decision, Finance minister Michael Noonan said Ireland planned to do the same.The Irish cabinet had been split as to whether an appeal made the most sense. To try to keep the peace, in addition to appealing the decision that Apple should pay more tax, it will also conduct a review of its taxation policies.

Noonan denies that Apple was given special treatment - many companies already take advantage of Ireland's tax arrangements: "Our appeal will be founded on advice and documentation of the attorney general. Apple constructed its company to use the tax regime. Any company could have done the same. This is an intrusion beyond the competence of the commission."

Both Apple and the Irish government have expressed concern about how the upcoming process could impact upon jobs and the economy of the country

