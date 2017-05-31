Is data to blame for software defects?

The quality of your company's data can have a major effect on the software deployment, new research has claimed.

According to a report by Delphix, poor data quality is to blame for roughly 15 per cent of software defects, with higher-level data a major factor in faster application development.

The report, entitled State of Test Data Management, also says that many IT firms admitted to compromising data quality, despite the fact that the ability to bring high-quality software to market is considered 'critical' to business success.

Businesses are adopting agile and DevOps methodologies to improve innovation, but when it comes to Test Data Management, things get a little tricky. TDM is 'prohibitively slow' and constrains app development times.

It takes almost four days and four people to provision an environment for testing and development purposes. Data privacy is usually compromised, and three quarters of respondents said engineers are often allowed access to unprotected sensitive information.

"Application development teams need fast and reliable test data for their projects. Yet many are constrained by the speed, quality, security, and costs of moving data across environments," explained Iain Chidgey, VP of Sales International at Delphix. "Since it takes significant time and effort to move and manage data, developer environments can take days or weeks to provision. In turn, this places a strain on operations teams and creates time sinks, ultimately slowing down the pace of application delivery."

But it's not all gloom and doom, though. Almost half (45 per cent) reported working on improving TDM, and 43 per cent are confident their organisation will improve on its TDM practices in the next 12 months.

Image source: Shutterstock/alexskopje