Is your business at threat from digital disruption?

British businesses are potentially leaving themselves at threat of being left behind by more agile, disruptive start-ups.

That's the verdict of a new report by Dell EMC, which has claimed that a large proportion of UK companies aren't taking the threat of so-called "digital disruptors" seriously.

The company has revealed research today which found that 71 per cent of business leaders were aware their organisation is under threat from digital transformation. However addressing this is proving to be a difficult challenge for many, leading some organisations to be at risk of being overtaken.

The study also found there was disagreement in deciding where the responsibility for digital transformation in a business lies, with just under half (49 per cent) believing that the CIO or IT team should be responsible for driving technology innovation.

Unfortunately this responsibility seems to be affected by the an apparent lack of trust within the organisation, as well as shortcomings concerning innovation culture and a shortage of applicable skills.

More than half (54 per cent) of those questioned said that their IT team controls too much of the technology estate to enable them to innovate.More than four in ten agreed that their business did not have an established culture of innovation, with only 27 per cent believing that they had the skills within their organisation to support digital transformation.

“Disruption isn’t new. Organisations of all sizes face new competition and changing market forces all the time”, said Claire Vyvyan, senior vice president UK&I commercial at Dell EMC.

“Digital disruptors have already shown their impact with everything from genome mapping to holiday rentals. As more organisations recognise the revolution that’s already started around them they’ll be relying on the CIO as a vital part of the organisation’s leadership. A great CIO is one who, working with the CEO, can act as a catalyst for innovation and change. However, in the age of disruptors, the corporate culture needs to shift to make the digital innovation agenda a focus for the whole board, not just the IT team.”