Is your business ready for the end of Windows 7?

Businesses across Europe, the States, as well as United Arab Emirates (UAE), are not fully prepared for Windows 7 end of life. This is according to a new report by Avecto, which claims that less than a third (30 per cent) even knew the exact date when Microsoft will stop supporting the famed version of its OS.

Just to throw it out there, the exact date is January 14, 2020.

Those businesses that decide to keep Windows 7 on their machines can continue getting Microsoft’s assistance (until 2023), but will burn a hole in their wallets in the process.

Out of 500 individuals that were polled for the report, around a third (31 per cent) believed end-of-life already happened for Windows 7. When asked if their companies were ready to migrate to Windows 10, more than 50 per cent believed they were ready. At the same time, 44 per cent were not sure what their organisation had planned.

One of the reasons why the respondents were looking to migrate was security – more than half saw moving to Windows 10 as an opportunity to improve their organisation’s security posture. Vulnerable endpoints are considered top concern, as well as BYOD (bring-your-own-device) initiatives. UAE respondents were most concerned with malware attacks.

Andrew Avanessian, chief operations officer at Avecto, a Bomgar company, said: “The migration to Windows 10 has the potential to benefit organizations tremendously, but only if they take the right steps to prepare their security strategy. The survey results demonstrate how there is still much work to be done as organizations prepare for Windows 7 end of life.

“Avecto has worked to enhance usability, security and productivity in Windows 10 environments. Our solution, Defendpoint, uses simple policy rules to grant users access privileges when they need them so that they can seamlessly perform their tasks without the risk of a full admin account - a true compliment to Windows 10. Together, these technologies are helping organizations benefit from the most productive and secure version of Windows to date.”

