ISPs want the government to ante up on cyber-security

As ISPs and their customers become regular targets to cyber-attacks, the providers have been forced to call on law enforcement and government agencies to ante up on cyber-security.

These are the conclusions of a new report, based on a poll carried out by the Internet Services Providers’ Association (ISPA). The report calls upon government agencies and law enforcement to ‘prioritise awareness raising and education’, and to improve how they handle cyber-security reports.

Following the launch of the report, ISPA Chair James Blessing said: “Cyber-security is critical, and this survey shows how it has become an even bigger issue for ISPs. The survey also reveals that industry believes Government and law enforcement need to raise their game in tackling cyber-crime and need to have a clear plan on how they will be tackling offenders and raising awareness among users.”

“The survey further shows a real belief among ISPA members in a partnership approach with different stakeholders playing their part. This means government, law enforcement, internet companies, individual users, ISPs and businesses all working together to protect networks, follow good cyber hygiene, mitigate threats and bring offenders to justice.”

The report offers 10 key findings:

· Cyber-security is an increasing priority

· Pretty much everyone is subject to cyber-attacks

· ISPs are proactive, and do what they can to protect themselves and their customers

· ISPs offer tools and services to protect networks and end users

· Respondents said ISPs should have a proactive role

· ISPs want the government to focus on raising awareness, not new regulations

· Law enforcement needs to focus on better training

· Respondents worry about government surveillance hindering security

· Law enforcement agencies are inconsistent in ISP incident reporting

· ISPs and public bodies should have better communication

The full report can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Pavel Ignatov / Shutterstock