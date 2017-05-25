IT and businesses compete to be biggest digital transformation driver

The adoption of cloud technologies in a company is becoming a key function of many company’s technology strategy.

Almost nine in ten (88 per cent) of UK businesses have adopted cloud to some extent, the report says, adding that two thirds (67 per cent) of users expect to increase the adoption of cloud services in the near future, according to a new report by the Cloud Industry Forum (CIF)

CIF’s report, however, concludes that there is a discrepancy in opinions between IT decision makers and their business counterparts.

Almost three quarters (73 per cent) of ITDMs think cloud is being driven by their department as a technology strategy. Among business leaders, just 48 per cent share the same opinion. On the other hand, 49 per cent of business leaders think it’s driven by the business considering Digital Transformation. Among ITDMs, only 26 per cent would agree.

“We were keen to analyse the views of both the IT and business decision makers within the enterprise to see if there are competing perceptions on who owns and drives Digital Transformation projects,” commented Alex Hilton CEO, CIF.

“The results did not disappoint. There appears to be a glaring disconnect between the IT department and others in the ‘C’ suite. One key statistic stands out: IT decision makers are more likely to think the head of IT/CIO is driving the migration to the cloud and implementing Digital Transformation projects by 47 per cent to 26 per cent of BDMs. Whereas the BDMs themselves are more likely to say it is driven by the CEO – 37 per cent against 27 per cent of ITDMs.”

