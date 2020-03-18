IT bosses ‘kept awake at night’ by cybersecurity worries

More than a third of IT security professionals are kept awake at night because of cybersecurity threats, according to a new report from BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.

Of the 300 IT leaders polled for the report, 18 percent said cybersecurity was their foremost concern.

BCS found security professionals are most worried about industrial espionage, data sovereignty after Brexit, sophisticated cyberattacks, and errors leading to widespread disruption or a data breach.

Two thirds of respondents also said public trust in organisations is waning as a result of personal data handling practices, and nearly half believe cybersecurity issues affect credibility.

Meanwhile, cloud computing was found to be security professionals' second most significant concern (16 percent), while AI and automation technology took third spot with 14 percent.

BCS believes the best way to stay safe is to improve the IT skills of the entire workforce, and that businesses should move towards this goal urgently.

“IT leaders know true data security is as much about professionalism and people as it is about the tech, and investment in staff development is the single biggest thing that can be done to mitigate these risks,” said Paul Fletcher, Chief Executive at BCS.