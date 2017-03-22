IT departments are 'gatekeepers' when it comes to tech purchasing decision

IT decision makers (ITDM) in the EMEA region serve as their company's 'gatekeepers' and primary influencers, when it comes to choosing new technology purchases for the company. This is according to a new report by Spiceworks, which digs deeper into the roles of ITDMs and business decision makers (BDMs) when it comes to purchasing new technologies.

The study “ITDM vs. BDM: Tech Purchase Superheroes” says BDM’s role is to “give final approval for technology funds and purchases”.

It also says more than 80 per cent of ITDMs evaluate and recommend technology solutions, compared to less than 40 percent of BDMs.

“Although IT professionals don’t always hold the purse strings for technology purchases, it’s clear they’re often the most influential people in the decision making process,” said John Webb, executive director of EMEA at Spiceworks. “B2B marketers must take into consideration their technology category, buyer stage, and product type when deciding where to focus their marketing spend, but their efforts will likely be unsuccessful if they choose to bypass the IT decision maker.”

BDMs in the EMEA region are also more reliant on insights from IT decision makers than their business partners. Two thirds (66 per cent) of BDMs said they value ITDM’s feedback, while vice-versa, it’s at 44 per cent.

“This is likely because ITDMs spend more time conducting labour-intensive research, which often leads to more purchase influence during the decision making process,” the report claims.

A full list of survey results can be found on this link.

