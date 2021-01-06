IT directors expect bigger budgets in 2021

Most IT directors believe their company’s IT budgets will rise this year. This is according to a new report from IT asset disposal company DSA Connect, based on a poll of 50 respondents.

Almost half of the respondents said the need to further invest in cloud technology will be the main driver behind budget growth. Others believe the investments will be made into further supporting remote working staff.

A minority of respondents (seven percent) also added that being hit by an increasing number of cyberattacks means they’ll need more money to invest in IT security systems.

Ransomware, business email compromise (BEC), DDoS attacks and remote code execution attacks have flourished during the pandemic, with retail, hospitality and healthcare among the industries hit hardest.

While most respondents expect bigger IT budgets this year, 12 percent expect a smaller allocation, as their company drew in less revenue during the pandemic.

Harry Benham, Chairman of DSA Connect said: “Our findings show that many businesses will be making changes to their IT infrastructure in 2021, from buying more hardware for employees that are now working remotely, upgrading to more secure or cloud-based systems, to making reductions in line with the size of their business and workforce.”

The report also discusses the challenge of disposing both hardware and data.

“It’s encouraging to see the majority of IT directors focusing more on the correct disposal of data and tech hardware, and we are certainly seeing more enquiries in this area,” Benham concluded.