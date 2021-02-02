IT directors often resort to drastic methods to dispose of old hardware

Many IT directors fear old and obsolete hardware could put them at risk of data leaks, if it is not properly disposed of. With 10 percent of them describing their employer's knowledge of data erasure and disposal of IT hardware as either “average” or “poor”, the threat is very real.

This is according to a new report from IT asset disposal company DSA Connect, based on a poll of 50 IT directors, which revealed that many resort to drastic measures to ensure data doesn’t get into the wrong hands.

Approximately eight percent of respondents destroy their old, data-bearing hardware with a hammer. A further 12 percent submerge it in water, in hopes of destroying all data, while 18 percent use a drill for the same purpose.

The most popular method, DSA Connect found, was shredding (90 percent), followed by data sanitation software (74 percent).

Ever since the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in May 2018, businesses have become increasingly wary of the data they hold on their customers, partners and clients.

Failing to properly dispose of sensitive data could result in that data leaking to the public, which could land the offending business with a significant penalty.