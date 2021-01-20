IT directors prefer to destroy old tech rather than sell it on

Many IT directors would rather destroy their company's obsolete hardware than sell it to a third party, a new report from IT asset company DSA Connect claims.

The report states that decision-makers are worried the data found on these devices will not be properly deleted. If this data were to be obtained by a third party, the company could be on the hook for large fines and suffer damage to customer trust and revenue. As a result, three in ten mothball their IT hardware instead.

The amount of obsolete hardware is also growing, the report further claims. According to more than half of the respondents, this is happening because they don't trust professional data erasure service providers, while almost four in ten (39 percent) claim it's due to a growing number of staff heading for the exit during the Covid-19 crisis.

Stricter data regulations have also forced a tenth of respondents to store more information, giving rise to concerns around proper data handling.

“We are pleased to see how seriously businesses are taking the laws around data erasure and IT hardware destruction,” commented Harry Benham, Chairman of DSA Connect. “Businesses are right to be cautious when it comes to their end-of-life hardware, if not wiped correctly, they could face significant fines for data breaches, which could also damage their brand and reputation.”

“We are seeing an increasing number of companies that claim to legally and professionally dispose of data and end of life hardware, however we have found that the processes some of them use are flawed and the data they have deleted can be retrieved.”