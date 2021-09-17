IT disposal processes leave plenty to be desired

The audit trails for data removal and IT destruction and recycling are passable, but almost never as good as they could be, a new report states.

The IT asset disposal company DSA Connect recently polled 100 IT directors, and found that more than a quarter (27 percent) consider the standard of audit trails at their firms either poor or average.

The largest section of respondents (50 percent) said the standard of audit trails is good, but also admitted that improvements are in order.

Most firms (61 percent) outsource a lot of their IT destruction and recycling needs, leaving this important task to firms that are expensive or ill-suited. Doing it in-house isn’t always possible either, as 59 percent say their teams are inexperienced.

In many cases, budgets are too short, and in other scenarios senior management is not taking enough interest in the issue.

“It is reassuring that companies agree there is room for improvement in audit trails on IT destruction and disposal and they have identified issues with lack of training at outside contractors they use as a key challenge,” said Harry Benham, Chairman of DSA Connect.

“But it remains the case that more than one in four companies admit their audit trails are average or poor which potentially exposes them to problems down the line and even possibly fines.”