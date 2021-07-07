IT is now dominated by the younger generations

The IT industry is now dominated by younger workers, fresh research from BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, has found.

Compared to the overall workforce, a third (31 percent) of which is made up of workers aged 50 and above, less than a quarter (22 percent) of IT roles are held by older employees.

The report suggests that senior IT pros are having a harder time finding employment. While the unemployment rate among younger IT pros sits at 2.2 percent in the UK, it goes up to 3.4 percent for those aged 50 and above. Last year, there were approximately 13,000 unemployed IT specialists in the country, up from 8,000 a year before.

Usually, seniors hold more “responsible” positions, as 47 percent are either managers or supervisors. But even in this respect, the seniors are losing out; a year ago, 52 percent held such positions.

There is a silver lining, though. BCS claims to have spotted an “upward trend” in qualification levels, with younger IT pros more likely to hold an IT degree, compared to the older generations.

“There continues to be a significant demand for digital skills - not just for an increasing number of digital occupations, but across all occupations as a result of businesses having to digitally transform during Covid,” said Kathy Farndon, Chair of BCS Society Board.

“Currently, almost 70 percent of employers are struggling to find workers with the right skills which is costing British industry billions.”