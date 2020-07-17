IT job ads reach new high in the UK

The number of job vacancies in the UK IT industry is surging, as lockdown measures are slowly eased and businesses look to reinstate projects abandoned in March.

According to the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC), there are 15.5 percent more job openings for web designers and developers in July, compared to one month prior.

In total, 106,000 new job ads were posted in the second week of July alone, rising by 14,000 compared to the last week of June.

"We've seen two years of digital transformation happening in the space of two weeks," Anthony Walker, Deputy Chief Executive at TechUK, told the BBC. "A lot of business leaders we've been talking to, and survey data, shows that digital will be more important to their business, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic."

The lockdown has forced millions of employees to work from home, which means many people have had to learn new digital skills to compensate. Consequently, positions outside the IT industry now require a heightened degree of technical knowledge.

It appears UK businesses have come to acknowledge the importance of digital skills to business continuity. Setting up an e-commerce website, improving international marketing efforts and being able to optimise production processes are seen as key advantages.