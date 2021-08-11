IT leaders are making major commitments to sustainability

Businesses remain committed to their IT sustainability goals, despite distractions and disruptions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, research suggests.

Google Cloud hired analyst firm IDC to investigate whether businesses have changed course on the topic of sustainability. As it turns out, many have redoubled their commitments.

Polling 2,000 IT decision-makers around the world for the report, Google Cloud found that more than a quarter (27 percent) either introduced new sustainability initiatives or accelerated existing projects in the past 12 months, ZDNet reports . At the same time, 14 percent delayed or killed similar initiatives.

Knowing that 55 percent of survey respondents delayed or canceled at least one tech project in the last year due to Covid, the commitment to sustainability initiatives becomes apparent.

For almost all of the report’s respondents (90 percent) sustainability is still a top priority. Two-thirds have set up sustainability targets, while almost a third (29 percent) are still in the planning state. Furthermore, three-quarters (75 percent) see sustainability as either a “major consideration” or “must-have”, when looking to employ a cloud provider.

Multi-cloud, cutting-edge, big data analysis and data sovereignty are still more important than sustainability, when choosing the right cloud partner, though.

While there are many reasons businesses choose to emphasize sustainability, social responsibility, environmental regulations and climate change impact are the three biggest factors, it was said.