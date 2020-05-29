IT leaders are preparing for a "new work order"

The Covid-19 pandemic and the sudden shift to remote working has created a “new work order”, according to a new report from Citrix.

Based on a poll of 3,700 IT leaders, the report claims that the transition acted as an unprecedented catalyst for digital transformation and has ushered in a new era for work.

According to almost three quarters of IT decision makers, many workers will not be willing to return to the office once the pandemic has subsided.

According to Darren Fields, Networking VP EMEA at Citrix, the office has now become a “digital space rather than a physical place” and businesses are tasked with creating a hybrid working environment to support this shift.

“IT teams and business leaders must make sure this is as seamless, secure and adaptable as possible,” he said.

IT leaders are already hard at work, downsizing physical IT infrastructure and transitioning to a cloud model. Four in ten anticipate introducing digital workspace platforms imminently and almost half are looking to public cloud services to facilitate long-term remote working.

However, IT departments still need to solve for issues around information security and the fact employees are prone to installing unauthorised software at home. Technical glitches have also caused issues, according to the report, with unscheduled VPN shutdowns proving a “key problem” over the past few weeks.