IT leaders burned by previous digital transformation projects

Many IT decision-makers in the UK with previous experience managing digital transformation projects would think twice before engaging in another such endeavor.

This is according to a new report from software company Citrix, which states that 44 percent of ITDMs were left with a bitter taste in their mouth after trying to digitally transform their business.

Almost all went into their first program full of confidence, though 85 percent now feel past experiences impacted how they approach future programs.

The company commissioned a poll of 500 IT decision-makers at large organizations for the report, and found that more than half (51 percent) have been ‘burned’ by digital transformation projects that didn’t go according to plan. For the majority (58 percent), these projects were at least a bit of a challenge.

However, despite the potential hardships, digital transformation is seen as an important factor in the careers of ITDMs. Almost all (97 percent) link the outcome of their digital transformation programs with their own success in their current role. An even greater proportion (99 percent) consider digital transformation an important part of their business survival.

“These new findings shed a bright light on how impactful digital transformation programs can be for those that work on them – for good and bad," said Mark Sweeney, Regional VP, UK & Ireland, Citrix.

"It’s encouraging to see that many have been involved with successful projects in the past, even if they didn’t always go 'to plan' – and their importance to the business ensures they do not shy away from taking on new initiatives."