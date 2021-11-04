IT leaders call for improved penetration testing processes

Software and network penetration testing is a critical component in the design of any application or network security program, but the practice is too expensive and painfully outdated.

This is according to pentesting service provider Cobalt. The company recently surveyed 600 IT pros, as well as studied six seasoned security leaders from different verticals, and found that the majority (74 percent) would test their systems more frequently if the process wasn’t so cumbersome.

Almost all agree that pentesting is crucial; 97 percent believe it saves their organization money in the long run by preventing breaches, while 88 percent say it improves security processes and thus deserves a larger cut of the budget.

Right now, pentesting processes are marred by budget constraints and various other inefficiencies. Almost four in five (79 percent) of respondents said they lost valuable time due to their outdated pentesting format, while 71 percent said it was too expensive to be engaged more often.

Right now, businesses usually leave pentesting to an outsourced consulting firm with an IT practice. While this method can bring good results, it’s too expensive and slow, especially for a world running on on-demand, software-as-a-service products.

Cobalt believes the answer lies in Pentest-as-a-Service (PtaaS), a “modern approach” to cybersecurity threat detection and management. The company claims PtaaS cuts down on hours needed to plan, manage, and execute pentesting by a quarter. Furthermore, Cobalt states, PtaaS cuts down the total cost of standard pentesting by more than half (56 percent).