IT leaders don't understand why their firms keep suffering breaches

Despite the fact most IT leaders consider their cybersecurity practices efficient, data breaches are still commonplace, says a new report from Amplitude Research.

The research company recently polled 450 IT security decision-makers and found that 47 percent believe their business is protected sufficiently from external threats, while 58 percent said the same for insider threats.

However, data breaches happen all the time. More than half (52 percent) of the respondents said their organization has experienced a data breach in the past, and while most consider their cybersecurity teams and practices, 61 percent were still “very concerned” about the threat.

For the report’s authors, the problem could be the fact that 80 percent waste time resolving false positives. Almost half (47 percent) said ignoring 50 percent or more alerts that their cybersecurity solutions create is “standard practice".

The return to the office could also pose a major risk. Remote workers, who have been operating outside the view of their cybersecurity teams, will soon start coming back to the office with devices that may harbor infections.

“Virtually every day we wake up to a new headline of a successful cyberattack impacting every facet of our lives,” said Gary Davis, Chief Evangelist at security firm Intrusion.

“If you’re in charge of IT security at any sized company, getting a good night’s sleep may be a problem. With leaders fretting over the effectiveness of their teams and technologies things could get dramatically worse as those asked to work at home during the Covid-19 pandemic make their way back to the office with all their devices.”