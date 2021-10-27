IT leaders face a mountain of cloud management challenges

Most organizations have a clear cloud strategy, but as they move further into the technology, these businesses are beginning to face a myriad of cloud and infrastructure management challenges.

This is according to a new report from technology intelligence firm Snow Software. Polling more than 500 IT leaders from UK and US businesses, the company found that cloud is not a one-size-fits-all solution, but rather a “single piece in the IT management puzzle”.

For a third of the respondents, a rise in the number of cybersecurity threats is the number one infrastructure management challenge. They are also worried about integrating new and legacy infrastructure tech, staying compliant, and managing spending.

“Cloud infrastructure was positioned to IT leaders as the ultimate solution to many of their management challenges. While the promise of cloud—agile, fast, affordable, and more secure—can be realized, organizations often underestimate the full scope of what is needed to truly reap these benefits,” said Alastair Pooley, Chief Information Officer at Snow.

“On top of that, organizations implementing a cloud infrastructure are not only dealing with technological complexities but are also challenged to find and retain the people with the right skills to effectively implement and manage cloud. More than ever, the scope of the challenge underscores the value of having end-to-end, hybrid infrastructure visibility across spend, governance, compliance and security.”

Despite the challenges, cloud has still been of great help to these organizations, especially during the pandemic. For almost half (46 percent), it has been “critical”, and 71 percent have increased overall cloud spending in the last twelve months. That represents a 26.7 percent increase in spend, compared to the previous year.