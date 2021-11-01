IT leaders fear software vulnerabilities over any other type of threat

Of all the worries plaguing IT admins on a daily basis, the majority are most concerned about cybersecurity. And among the myriad issues they have to tackle on this front, software vulnerability is the number one concern.

This is according to a new report from software company JumpCloud. Surveying more than 1,000 UK- and US-based IT professionals about their biggest IT fears, vulnerability exploits were cited by 37 percent of respondents, followed by ransomware (35 percent), use of unsecured networks (33 percent), and password recycling (30 percent).

But these are not the only worries IT professionals need to tackle; the skills gap, the “great resignation”, as well as challenges surrounding remote working also need to be taken into consideration. IT staff are few and far between and, when they decide to leave a company, organizations struggle to find a replacement on time. One of the respondents said they lost two IT admins in the same month and weren’t able to find quality replacements.

What’s more, remote working is here to stay, and businesses need to adapt. That means putting in extra effort to manage devices, secure user access, manage identities, maintain systems, networks or applications.

Even though it’s mostly IT teams that tackle these issues, various team members seem to be involved, from executive managers and CISOs to security teams and IT admins.