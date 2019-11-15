IT leaders opting for homebuilt tech despite security and reliability risks

Despite being a potential security disaster, many business decision-makers in the UK, US and France are opting for 'homebuilt' technology solutions, given that they're cheaper than a third-party offering.

This is according to a poll of 900 execs, conducted by email solution firm Mailjet.

It identifies homebuilt technology as infrastructure tools built in-house. In most cases, organisations are looking to build team and project management tools, user data & analytics and email marketing tools.

The report uncovered that IT leaders are worried about potential security omissions that could come with homebuilt technology, but the cost of such solutions, compared to what third parties have to offer, plays too big of a role to ignore.

“Companies could be putting cost factors before security when choosing their technology,” the report concludes.

“Security should always be a top priority when making an informed decision between homebuilt tech or procuring an external solution,” commented Pierre Puchois, CTO of Mailjet.

“Any security breach could result in compounding consequences to a brand’s reputation and credibility, not to mention the financial, technical and legal cost of repairing any damage done. As such, it’s imperative to look to third-party certifiers like ISO to verify security and privacy protocols of both your internal or external tools.”

But it’s not just security that IT leaders are worried about. Performance during peak times, as well as the fact that homebuilt solutions require more time to be used are also being considered.

“Ultimately the performance of your technology solution falls on both the quality and scalability of your tools and your team,” Puchois continues.

“Without a platform that can scale to meet demanding needs, and the necessary expertise within your team to resolve any outages, bugs, or issues, then the performance of your technology will be compromised.”