IT leaders say the pandemic has taken a personal toll

The Covid-19 pandemic was the “ultimate stress test” for already strained public sector IT departments, a new report from Pure Storage states.

Polling 105 IT leaders from central government departments, Pure Storage found that more than three quarters (77 percent) feel that Covid-19 and the effort to remain operational has increased their stress levels.

There was so much to do, and so little time in which to do it. IT leaders were tasked with the rapid digital transformation of their departments' data infrastructure and preparation for similar challenges in the future.

They needed to keep security in mind, as well, understanding that in order to provide the best experience to customers, they needed to build trust in government.

But while the objective was clear, meeting it was not. Some respondents said digital leadership was lacking, and others were worried about the longer-term changes that are likely to endure after Covid-19, including the revaluation of Government “estate” due to remote working.

Legacy infrastructure was also identified as a key roadblock to digitization. It reduced both efficiency and operational agility. “These findings further highlight that while previously a slow burn for many companies, digital transformation has become an immediate imperative,” the report concluded.

But the challenges aren’t impossible to overcome. IT leaders agreed that by prioritizing tech investment, and thinking in terms of agility, they can deliver greater value to every department.