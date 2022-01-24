IT leaders say there's plenty to learn from digital transformation failures

Most IT leaders agree that a failed digital transformation (DX) project is not the end of the world, new data shows.

Workspace solutions provider Citrix recently polled 500 UK-based IT decision-makers and found that 77 percent see failed DX projects as helpful for informing future endeavors.

Almost half (43 percent) of ITDMs learned from previous experiences and now understand how to use that knowledge for future projects, while almost a third (29 percent) said failed projects helped them identify new business requirements and focuses.

According to respondents, the reasons for failure are various. The most common causes include exceeding budgets (31 percent), lack of flexibility when it comes to meeting business requirements (37 percent) and unmet expectations (35 percent).

Drilling deeper into how widespread DX failure actually is, Citrix found that half (51 percent) ITDMs have been “burned” before, while 41 percent of those who had worked on just one major program said it didn’t go as planned, but ended up being a success.

“It is useful to understand that while most IT decision-makers have worked on a failed digital transformation program in the past, many recognize the experience was still of personal value to them and represented a significant opportunity in their careers,” said Mark Sweeney, VP UK & Ireland at Citrix.

“While no one will aspire to be associated with failures, it is beneficial to know that IT leaders recognize the learnings they can take from previous projects that didn’t go to plan. Decision-makers must continue to take these experiences with them, trusting in their skills and the technology available today to continually undertake new programs for the benefit of their organization.”