IT leaders think remote workers are at greater risk of cyberattacks

Most UK companies are caught between a rock and a hard place. On one side, there's the need to send employees home to safeguard their health. On the other, there's the increased risk of cyberattacks brought about by remote working.

This is according to a new report from security firm Tessian, which uncovered that eight in ten IT leaders think their company is at a greater risk of phishing and insider attacks because of remote working.

The majority of IT leaders also believe permanent remote work puts greater pressure on their teams, with an additional third worrying about their teams being “stretched too far” when it comes to time and resources.

Ensuring employees remain secure while working from home means paying attention to multiple potential problems, including phishing, malware and ransomware, but also risks inherent in BYOD policies, as well as employees connecting to unsecured Wi-Fi networks.

Staff are also using an increasing number of messaging and email apps, many of which have not been audited nor sanctioned by IT.

To mitigate the risks, almost half of IT leaders are looking to upgrade or implement fresh BYOD policies. More than half want to introduce more training which, the report hints, could be beneficial for the organizations in the longer term, as remote work “looks set to stay”.

“In fact, 89 percent of employees said they do not want to work from the office full time, post-pandemic, while more than a third of respondents (35 percent) said they would not consider working for an employer that did not offer remote working in the future," added the report.