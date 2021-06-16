IT observability could be the real key to digital transformation

Businesses that are serious about their digital transformation plans should strive to achieve strong observability practices, as a core competency.

This is according to a new report from data platform Splunk, which asserts that observability delivers “tangible, essential results”, and those that achieve high maturity levels can expect greater visibility across hybrid, multi-cloud infrastructures, resources and performance areas.

Further, the paper claims that businesses with mature observability are 2.9 times more likely to have better visibility into application performance, as well as almost two times better visibility into public cloud infrastructure.

They are able to identify and remedy the causes of complex service crashes more quickly, if not prevent them altogether. And finally, they are 4.5 times more likely to report successful digital transformation initiatives.

“The pandemic accelerated digital transformations this past year and observability simply is no longer optional in a real-time economy where multi-cloud complexity has become standard,” said Sendur Sellakumar, Senior Vice President, Cloud and Chief Product Officer, Splunk.

“Having a robust observability practice means fewer service disruptions, better customer experiences and more successful digital transformations. Observability means full-fidelity data visibility not only at the infrastructure level but also at the application and service level, with end-to-end transaction visibility no matter the technologies involved. ”

Some businesses have also said various failures they experienced could have easily been avoided, if only they had better observability, such as lower customer satisfaction and loss of revenue.