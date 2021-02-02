IT outages and brownouts remain widespread, with serious repercussions

IT outages and brownouts continue to plague businesses, with serious and varied repercussions, according to a new report from LogicMonitor.

Polling 600 global IT decision makers, LogicMonitor found that half (51 percent) of enterprises have experienced an increase in IT downtime since the start of the pandemic.

However, the pandemic is not the sole culprit, because the trend has been establishing itself for a number of years. The vast majority (97 percent) of enterprises have experienced an IT brownout (a restriction of availability) in the past three years, while 94 percent have experienced at least one outage in the same period.

These brownouts and outages are hurting businesses in various ways. Roughly two thirds of respondents have experienced a decrease in productivity as a result, while more than four in ten have lost revenue. Further, approximately a third of enterprises have experienced brand and reputational damage.

According to LogicMonitor, observability is key to reducing downtime and increasing IT performance. As a practice, observability is becoming a shared responsibility between ITOps and DevOps.

For more than half of global respondents (52 percent), IT operations and administrators bear the responsibility for ensuring observability, while for the remaining 46 percent, developers and engineers are responsible.

“To achieve true observability, IT operations and developers must cease operating in their traditional silos and instead work as one team,” the report concluded.