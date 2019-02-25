IT professionals are the most in-demand when it comes to jobs

The demand for IT professionals in the UK has risen 28 per cent this year, compared to the year before. This is according to a new report by Vacancysoft, which says that overall vacancies jumped 24 per cent year-on-year.

Looking at specific industries, the Technology, Media and Telecoms (TMT) have reported strongest growth, with IT professionals being most in demand.

When it comes to individual companies, two banks are leading the charge – Barclays and HSBC. Barclays has seen a 16 per cent increase in the number of people sought. It now has 3902 roles available. HSBC has advertised 3497 positions, which is up 11 per cent from 2017.

The report says both banks are ‘committed to digitalising the sector’ which, it says, makes perfect sense, given that Gartner has also forecast that spending in the IT industry is only going up.

London, as expected, has had the biggest number of vacancies, but there are a few ‘surprises’. The North West and East Midlands both saw an increase of 25 and 18 per cent, respectively, year-on-year.

The growth in the North West was described by Vacancysoft as ‘impressive’, attributing it to ‘Northshoring’.

“It is clear that the upsurge in vacancies recorded throughout the past twelve months is a real indicator of the robust nature of the professional staffing sector,” said Ann Swain, Chief Executive of APSCo.

“The latter months of 2018 saw many companies put the brakes on hiring due to Brexit uncertainty, however our conversations with members reveal that while caution is the order of the day, most are optimistic that the professional recruitment market will remain as resilient as ever throughout 2019.”

