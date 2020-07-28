IT professionals disagree over data security strategy

There is a “major” disparity between C-suite executives and their IT teams when it comes to data security strategy, claims a new report from Exonar.

Based on a poll of 500 UK IT professionals, the report states that most C-suite executives believe their businesses are able to identify dark data (unstructured data that takes up storage space but goes unused). However, this isn’t the opinion held by IT teams, more than half of whom disagree.

While both sides agree that not paying attention to dark data may be risky for an organization, they are failing to agree on a suitable course of action.

Meanwhile, roughly a third (32 percent) of business owners believe their firms are focused on data security as much as on cybersecurity, but just eight percent of IT managers say the same.

For Exonar CEO Danny Reeves, this disparity is predictable, as “few organizations truly know what data they’ve got and where it is stored.”

“Advances in data discovery mean organizations can now find and reveal both structured and unstructured data at scale right across the estate. This is the only way to understand the breadth and depth of information existing within a company," he said.

"Once you know your data, you can protect and power your organization and the people it serves by both mitigating the risks in the data and also using it in positive and proactive ways to drive the business forward.”