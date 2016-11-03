IT professionals in Australia and New Zealand earn more than their UK counterparts

A new survey has revealed that IT professionals working in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) earn a substantially higher salary than their counterparts in the UK and Ireland.

Computer Weekly and TechTarget's Salary Survey 2016 APAC found that the average salary of ANZ IT pros was between £50,000 and £94,000 a year. In order to learn more about IT salaries in the region, 450 IT professionals from Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia were questioned regarding how much they earned annually.

A similar survey conducted in the UK and Ireland by Computer Weekly found that IT professionals in those countries earned significantly less than their ANZ counterparts with average salaries of between £35,000 and £65,000 a year.

ANZ IT professionals were also found to be able to earn a good deal more depending on how long they had worked for an organisation with those that had been there at least eight years earning £46,000 and those who stayed for 20 years or more earning over £74,000.

The survey also found that on average IT professionals that had less than seven years experience were able to earn £54,000 on average. Those who had between seven and 19 of years experience tended to earn £74,000 and those with over 20 years of experience averaged £87,000.

These numbers are quite different when compared to the UK and Ireland where IT professionals with less than seven years of experience earned an average salary £42,000 and those who had between seven and 19 years of experience averaged £62,000. Even with 20 plus years of experience, IT professionals in the region were only able to earn an average of £73,000.

The survey also noted that as IT professionals in ANZ gained more experience, a larger part of their income did not come from their salaries but from remuneration. Bonuses, stocks and other perks were found to make up over 20 per cent of those earning between £108,000 and £120,000.

