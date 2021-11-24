IT projects are struggling to deliver return on investment

As digital transformation (DX) accelerates, organizations of all shapes and sizes are deploying new technologies. But despite the rush to modernize, most firms are struggling to justify the investment.

This is according to a new report from Dae.mn, a consultancy that helps businesses get the most out of technology. Surveying 200 decision-makers in various industries, the company found that DevOps, cloud services and data analytics are all being adopted at a rapid pace. Almost all respondents (94%) said the speed of digital transformation has increased over the last year.

However, most ITDMs are struggling to demonstrate the impact of DX, despite the fact 92 percent see “proving business value of IT services” as a top priority.

“These revelations come at a time where businesses rely more on technology to streamline operations, as a point of differentiation, or even just to function at a basic level than ever before,” said Calum Fitzgerald, co-founder of Dae.mn.

“As a result, demonstrating ROI has never been more important, but is clearly proving difficult. If decision-makers outside of IT are struggling to see the impact that investment is having, especially whilst technology is playing a pivotal role, then this could be down to internal communication.”

For Fitzgerald, the solution lies in ensuring that business objectives are both measurable and agreed upon in advance. He also believes it’s pivotal that leadership maintains visibility over DX across the entire organization, and that any changes are being communicated “in terms that they will understand”.