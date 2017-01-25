IT pros agree: repealing net neutrality could hurt freedom of speech

The vast majority of IT professionals (82 per cent) – those that manage computer systems and internet services of US-based businesses, are in support of net neutrality.

This is the conclusion of a recently released report by Spiceworks, which tackles the topic of net neutrality and how its abolishment might affect businesses.

Based on a poll of 411 IT pros in the US, the report says more than half (53 per cent) consider net neutrality important to the success of their business.

More than half (59 per cent) of IT pros expect their organisation’s internet cost to go up, and another half (47 per cent) think access to important internet services will be degraded (47 per cent).

Just under half (45 per cent) think their internet will slow down, and just 19 per cent think it won’t make much of a difference.

When it comes to private use, in case of net neutrality getting repealed, the majority (86 per cent) worry internet providers could slow, or throttle internet speeds for different types of content. Almost the same number – 84 per cent – fear ISPs could block access to lawful content, and 83 per cent think repealing net neutrality could hurt free speech.

More than eight in ten (82 per cent) also worry cable and phone companies could freely collect and share personal internet browsing data, even without permission.

Image source: Shutterstock/Toria