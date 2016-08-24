IT pros in the US earn $100,000+ a year

The majority of IT pros in the US earn at least $100,000 a year, according to a new survey by Puppet, the platform for delivering and operating constantly modern software. Almost half (43 per cent) earn $150,000 and above, which is a significant jump compared to the 26 per cent from last year.

The rest of the world is slightly lagging behind the US, the report says, with Western Europe having salaries between $75,000-$99,999, and Asia going between $35,000-$49,999. Businesses with a more developed DevOps practice are the ones which will usually offer better salaries, the report also said, stating that compensations for IT operations usually go beyond $100,000 a year.

“Today, software is everywhere and is the driver of every business," said Nigel Kersten, CIO of Puppet. "For organizations to compete in this new world, they need the people and technology that enable a frictionless delivery of high quality software. This year's DevOps Salary Report shows that organizations are realizing the pressures of these dynamics and are pushing to hire, retain and manage the best IT teams to gain a strong competitive advantage.” The respondents of the survey, entitled 2016 DevOps Salary Report, were also asked to reveal the number of servers and employees. Companies with more than 10,000 servers are the ones usually paying $150,000 a year, and above.

“These findings show that companies investing the most in servers and infrastructure are also investing the most in the employees who are managing them,” the report concludes.