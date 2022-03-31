IT pros ponder if World Backup Day still matters

World Backup Day has arrived, much as it has done every year since 2011, but is there still a reason to celebrate it? With the rise of backups in the cloud are we flogging a dead horse?

Backing up files in the traditional way has changed dramatically over the years, leading some industry commentators to question if there’s any point in celebrating what might just be the pointless.

Some IT professionals are of the opinion that this event and everything it stands for might need to go the way of the Dodo. Others, not so much. ITPro Portal has been inundated with thoughts on World Backup Day, so read on to hear what three IT pros think of things currently...

Traditional backup technology is evolving

Chris Addis, Vice President of Sales in the UK and EMEA at Nasuni certainly had plenty to say on the matter…

“Even in the age of cloud, cybersecurity threats associated with data such as ransomware are becoming more severe and frequent (one happening every 11 seconds), forcing businesses to think differently about their data infrastructure and give more consideration to disaster recovery plans. Traditional backup technology is evolving, but even cloud backup solutions have major flaws.

The challenges don’t end there. While centralised enterprise backup systems can ingest unstructured data from dozens or hundreds of sites, they typically utilise central media servers that dedupe and compress the data. When a single site goes down, that backup server can restore the data and access within a business day or so. But if an event impact’s multiple locations, the central backup server can only manage a couple location restores at a time, meaning that time to recover (RTO) can easily increase from a few hours to multiple days, even weeks.

That’s why we’ve created a cost-efficient cloud replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos, consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage. This way, enterprises can restore millions of lost files or folders in under a minute. Many of our customers across industries end up coming to us simply because they’re fed up with their backup and the ‘unglamorous’ work that is required for it – by leveraging file data services they can eliminate the need for complex legacy file backup and disaster recovery infrastructure.”

The technology evangelist

Meanwhile, Adrian Moir, Technology Evangelist and Principal Engineer at Quest, had this to say about the annual March 31 event…

“As another World Backup Day rolls around, organizations need to focus on three different areas in relation to backup: proactiveness acquired through immutability and access control, shared cloud security responsibilities, and cost optimization as data volumes skyrocket.

Recovering data from a backup after a ransomware attack is the cure to the problem, but prevention will always be better than a cure. Data must be secured from both a data and an access point of view, which can be done through MFA, obfuscating data sets, encryption of data sets, immutable data, and more. With plenty of solution options out there, organizations should choose to provide the level of immutability and access control needed to proactively stop ransomware attacks before they happen.

Most businesses assume their data security is totally in the hands of their cloud providers, which can lead to unfortunate situations when data is not backed up. This is why organizations must follow the shared responsibility model, which discourages the “out of sight, out of mind” attitude and reduces the risk of lost data.

Unfortunately, those following the model struggle with backups, because data is stored in slow object Blob storage and the system is designed for the endpoint user—not the IT admin’s backup experience. Going forward, we expect to see new approaches to API's that provide faster data restoration and give cloud customers more control and speed over their backups.

Data is growing at a rapid, exponential pace, so much so that some businesses can’t afford to protect everything. To reduce a negative impact on revenue and reputation, organizations must make informed decisions about which data systems are essential for running backups. Understanding your data set and then intelligently planning for when things go wrong allows organizations to recover prioritized data faster and optimize how and where money is being spent. By focusing on these three areas, organizations can ensure that they have an effective backup process to improve their data resilience across the organization.”

Important lessons to be learned

Finally, Rashid Ali, Enterprise Solutions Manager at WALLIX, had this to say…



“With the celebration of World Backup Day, organisations are reminded once again about the importance of replicating and securing their valuable data.

We are starting to see more businesses each year opting for the cloud as a way to achieve this. In fact, more enterprises use the cloud for the purpose of backing up files and disaster recovery. And this is showing no sign of slowing down, with today’s hybrid world only set to amplify this move. However, simply ensuring data backup is not enough, we need to see a greater focus on security. While cloud service providers have data protection embedded in their offerings, organisations are still accountable and we need to see a greater shift in focus on this.

As more businesses embrace the cloud and we continue to move forward in an ever hybrid world it is likely that cyber threats in the cloud will only grow. Organisations need to ensure they have peace of mind that their data is not only backed up, but that it is safe and secure. It is crucial that organisations step up their security practices and deploy a comprehensive zero trust model as we look forward, so that we ensure the security and integrity of cloud backups moving forward.”

