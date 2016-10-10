IT pros struggling with complexity from AI & intelligent systems

Almost nine in ten (88 per cent) of IT professionals recently said their organisation invested in some form of intelligent solutions, be it smart business apps, whole systems or bots. The information was presented in a new research report from Ipswitch. The report also said that more than three quarters (78 per cent) can’t fully grasp the challenges and threats of deploying such systems themselves. For more than two thirds (78 per cent), it was challenging (58 per cent said it was a challenge, and 19 per cent said it was ‘extremely hard’ to do).

However, businesses aren’t giving up, as more than a third (35 per cent) see it as crucial to stay ahead of the competition. In total, three quarters (75 per cent) are using it to control networks and IT infrastructure (20 per cent use autonomous bots for customer interactions, 26 per cent are using some form of IoT, and 28 per cent are using it to optimise staff). IT pros are also worried about potential risks (54 per cent their current analysis won’t suffice, 55 per cent says their ability to visualise data is lacking, and 71 per cent says it’s extremely demanding to make sense of all those logs and other data).

Rob Farmer, EMEA Senior Director Partner and Alliances at Ipswitch commented: “The study findings show that out of date monitoring approaches are adding to the risk management burden experienced by IT professionals. Less than a third (28 per cent) of respondents had strong and future proof monitoring, analysis and management tools in place to help manage the impact of intelligent systems, and just a quarter (25%) were confident about the capabilities of their performance monitoring and operational analytics tools. Meanwhile, less than a fifth (18 per cent) said their ability to manage the identities of internet-connected ‘things’ was strong and future proofed.”

The full report entitled “Intelligent Systems in Action: The Rise of the Machines Has Already Begun”, together with an infographic is available for download here.

Image Credit: Razum / Shutterstock