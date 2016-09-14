IT security top IT priority for UK's businesses

UK businesses’ number one technology priority is security, according to a new survey by EACS. The IT solutions and managed services provider polled CIOs, IT directors and IT managers, and released the results in a whitepaper entitled Business & Technology Priorities 2016 survey.

Among the top priorities for them are better efficiency, operating results, increased productivity and cutting costs. The study also found one interesting thing – all IT decision makers agree that no company can be 100 per cent safe. That is why disaster recovery is in second place on the list of tech priorities.

“Organisations are still under enormous pressure to get more from their existing IT resources, rather than make major strategic changes. It’s about doing the basics well and working more efficiently,” said Mike Dearlove, Managing Director of EACS.

“On the technology front the results are no surprise as we are seeing customers across all sectors coming to us for advice on how to safeguard their systems against hackers and malware. The best organisations will find ways to synchronise their technology and create an integrated three phase security strategy: prevent, detect and remediate.”

At the very bottom of the priorities list are creating new products and services, expanding into new markets and improving marketing sales and effectiveness. The take-up of digitisation and out-tasking were also found at the bottom. The biggest barriers to implementing new technologies have been identified as short budgets, lack of quality staff and time.

Image source: Shutterstock/alexskopje