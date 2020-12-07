IT security tops priority list for 2021

Large corporations are planning to spend extra funds on IT security next year, as they move ahead with their digital transformation efforts.

This is according to a new report from Red Hat, based on a poll of more than 1,400 IT professionals, which states that the top priorities for digital transformation in the coming year are innovation (23 percent), security (19 percent), user experience (13 percent) and cost reduction (11 percent).

Out of all of these priorities, the most money will be spent on security, which was cited as the top IT funding priority next year by 45 percent of respondents.

Organizations are also planning to spend additional funds on IT and cloud management (39 percent), cloud infrastructure (34 per cent), IT optimization (29 percent) and automation (26 percent).

Despite the economic turbulence brought about by the pandemic, Covid-19 has served to accelerate digital transformation timelines dramatically. The report found that 85 percent are “actively pursuing” digital transformation initiatives, with just five percent saying they haven’t started yet.

With two thirds currently “well into” the effort, integration (27 percent), security and compliance (26 percent) and talent gaps (25 percent) were listed as the main challenges.

Cloud usually sits at the very center of digital transformation, and Red Hat argues that while hybrid remains a popular strategy, an increasing number of businesses are turning towards multicloud as their preferred solution. The use of three or more clouds is expected to jump significantly this year, as roughly half (51 percent) said this was their plan going forward.