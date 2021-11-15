IT spend set for another significant rise in 2022

IT spending in the EMEA region is set to rise yet again in 2022, a new report from analyst firm Gartner predicts.

In its latest market analysis report, Gartner says EMEA IT spending will hit $1.3 trillion in 2022, representing a 4.7 rise compared to 2021. For context, IT spend in the region is expected to grow by 6.3 percent this year.

Most of this spending will fall into the cloud segment, Gartner further explained. Enterprises are expected to spend 12.5 percent of their total IT budgets on cloud-based solutions. Of these, Infrastructure as a Service (32.3 percent growth) and Desktop as a Service (31.1 percent) will account for the largest portions of budget.

Businesses aren’t expected to spend that much on devices next year, however. Gartner says spending on devices will grow just 0.7 percent year-on-year, with many employees already kitted out with the tech they need to work from home.

Looking at the UK specifically, analysts expect IT spending to outpace the rest of EMEA with a 6 percent rise.

“Organizations in the UK are on pace to increase their IT spending by $14.4 billion in 2022, which is more than France, Germany, Italy and Turkey combined,” said John Lovelock, Distinguished Research VP at Gartner. “Remote work, remote education and telehealth are bolstering IT spending in government, education and healthcare which are among the top growth industries in the UK.”