IT spending set to see major rise in 2021

Organizations in the EMEA region will likely spend a lot more money on IT next year, according to analyst house Gartner.

After a year to forget, in which many organizations cut down on IT spending due to Covid-19 disruption, analysts believe spending will hit $1.075 trillion next year. That’s an increase of 2.8 percent over 2020, during which year IT spending has fallen 6.5 percent.

Device spend and as-a-service revenue are expected to drive the rebound. Device spending in EMEA dropped 15.1 percent this year, but will rise 1.7 percent in 2021, while thin and light notebooks will rise 10 percent and desktop-as-a-service offerings are expected to spike 60 percent.

Most of the spending will be fuelled by remote working, as businesses adapt to the new normal and start to better equip their employees for an extended period of remote working, Gartner predicts.

The US will boast the greatest proportion of remote workers - with 52 percent - followed by the UK (48 percent).

Businesses are also expected to spend more on software to support remote workers, with collaboration and content platforms (17 percent), security software (11 percent) and cloud conferencing unified communications (4 percent) being the most popular choices.

“The pandemic has forced employers to adopt remote working, turning it into a strategic workforce policy,” said Ranjit Atwal, Research VP at Gartner.

“Mobile PCs are a necessity for remote work and EMEA organizations will re-focus some spending on mobile PCs.”