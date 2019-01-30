IT staff feel isolated from the rest of their business

No man’s an island, the saying goes, but it seems as IT staff does feel isolated in their roles sometimes. A new report by Trend Micro argues that IT execs feel they’re not getting the necessary support from their leaders.

Cybersecurity is being represented at board level, generally speaking, but the report's respondents are saying that they are yet to see the benefits of their presence. Almost half ‘struggle to translate complex threats to their organisation’s leadership’, and more than half see internal communication as the biggest cybersecurity challenge.

Oftentimes, they’re only heard when it’s already too late, e.g. after a cyberattack.

“Company leaders must recognise that any individual responsible for cybersecurity will be feeling the strain,” said Bharat Mistry, principal security strategist, Trend Micro.

“As cyber-attacks increase in volume and sophistication, accountability needs to be shared. No business can afford for the IT function to be an island, because it will inevitably buckle. This means shifting the mindset from cybersecurity being a standalone initiative to a shared responsibility across an organisation.”

IT teams are under ever-increasing pressure. Prioritising emerging threats, as well as keeping track of a fractured security environment are perceived as the biggest challenges. IT execs are feeling the weight of their responsibility, with a third feeling less satisfied with their work in the past 12 months.

Mistry continued: “Taking a place in the boardroom is only step one. IT professionals need to find ways to communicate the value of having security expertise embedded across the breadth of the organisation. They could also strive to learn more from other business leaders about how they can better communicate risk, so they can make sure cybersecurity is front of mind in every department.”

Image source: Shutterstock/deepadesigns