IT staff often back down to angry employees, despite security risks

Employees often complain to their colleagues from the IT department over the necessity of installing the latest updates and patches, a new report from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky suggests.

The problem is that IT staff often feel pressure to cave into demands. According to Kaspersky, a quarter (25 percent) of UK employees have had a dispute with IT staff about the importance or frequency of updates. Of that number, 75 percent were allowed to skip the updates, while a similar proportion (72 percent) were allowed to choose exactly what software they installed.

In many cases, employees believe the time spent updating software could have been better spent. Some get distracted from work, some were forced to take a break from whatever they were doing, and others believe new versions are a “waste of time”.

Overall, roughly half (49 percent) of the respondents said they were less concerned about updating their work devices than personal ones.

“We recommend employees regularly update their devices – it will not only keep them protected, but each update takes just a few minutes," said Elena Molchanova, Head of Business Development at Kaspersky Security Awareness Training.

"This short downtime can be used to recharge body and mind without any harm to business processes."