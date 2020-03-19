IT sustainability isn't a priority for UK firms

According to a new report from Citrix, only a quarter of managers at large UK businesses consider IT sustainability a top priority, beyond mandatory reporting and regulatory requirements.

Most large UK businesses have a corporate responsibility strategy in place, usually surrounding greenhouse gas reduction, but many do not measure their emissions.

Among those that measure emissions, telecoms firms are the most diligent while utilities, healthcare, local government and technology sectors sit at the other end of the spectrum.

Meanwhile, more than half (55 percent) track the energy consumed by notebooks, PCs and tablets, and 59 percent track how much energy their data centre consumes.

One third of managers believe IT departments have a greater impact on improving sustainability than any other department. While almost half of respondents (48 percent) said they could do a lot more if they had more money and time, as well as greater support from the board.

“The ability to work anywhere and from any device means lower commuting emissions and the freedom to work from devices that consume up to 90 percent less energy than a standard PC, such as a Google Chromebook or Apple laptop,” said Michelle Senecal de Fonseca, Vice President Northern Europe at Citrix.

“By embracing this kind of approach, UK businesses can reduce their carbon footprint while benefiting from happier staff and improved productivity.”