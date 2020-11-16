IT teams are conflicted about priorities for 2021

With Covid-19 still posing challenges for businesses, IT priorities have fallen at odds with each other, according to a new report from Snow Software.

Based on a poll of 1,000 IT leaders and 3,000 workers in the UK, US, Germany and Australia, the report states that the biggest priorities for IT teams this year were adopting new technologies, reducing security risks, and reducing IT spend. At the same time, the challenges most frequently cited were managing security threats, implementing new technologies and supporting remote work.

The report further argues that “mature technology intelligence” – the ability to understand and manage all technology resources – equals resilience and growth. The majority of organizations with mature technology intelligence were confident they could survive in the current challenging climate and remain strategically focused on innovation.

However, very few businesses meet the bar for mature technology intelligence – just 14 percent, according to the report. This small group “outpaced” the competition in digital transformation, reduced risk, enabled employees and more controlled spending.

The report hints businesses will have to step up their game in the coming months and years, as technology management becomes “increasingly difficult”. And as budgets get cut in 2021, IT leaders will need to “demonstrate the value of their investment”.

“IT teams around the world had to contend with extraordinary challenges this year due to the impact of Covid-19,” said Alastair Pooley, Chief Information Officer at Snow.

“The complexities, risks and budget concerns IT departments traditionally face have been exacerbated, and a rapid acceleration of digital transformation and cloud adoption has brought new issues to the forefront. Now more than ever, IT leaders need to be in a position to quickly adapt to these macro trends as they define their top technology priorities in 2021.”